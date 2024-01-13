2023 has been a good year for Alvaro Rod. He has had the honor of receiving numerous awards from various media outlets, and most of his songs have been played on the radio. Álvaro told La República exclusively about his new projects and the international artists with whom he has been able to work. For 2024, Rodríguez has the best expectations for his musical career and assures that the support of Peruvians is the most important thing for him.

—Four years have passed since your songs were played on América TV, how do you look at the Álvaro of 4 years ago?

—Wow. In fact, many things have happened. It has not been easy; In reality, it has been a day and night job where I have been able to find a space in this artistic medium. The truth is I feel happy to see fruits of what I have been reaping. I am experiencing a very beautiful moment in my career, because people are already recognizing my work and my songs.

At some point I wanted to throw in the towel, but I think that if I had done so I wouldn't be experiencing these beautiful things.

—You closed 2023 receiving many awards from the stations, what expectations do you have for 2024?

—The best expectations. In fact, new productions are coming, new compositions for different national and international artists. Recently, I was in the Dominican Republic with Master Chris producing, composing and this year we are going to release it.

—Did you feel support from any artist who gave you the first support you needed?

—Actually, I met many national artists when I started my career; I had to be vocal director of many of them. They always asked me if I had an orchestra and I was preparing my project as a soloist. From there, little by little, I have been growing and began to meet different artists: I sang with 'La India' in an edition of the Lo Nuestro Awards, with the Gran Combo of Puerto Rico. I have been able to learn from each one and that is very nice for me because I continue learning.

—You are one of the few artists who has charted his route without scandals, has it happened to you that they sought to involve you in something that had nothing to do with you?

—Yes, I think it is part of each person's career. I chose the slowest, right? And I think people now recognize me for my music. And that's the beautiful thing, because I've had a lot of patience to move forward little by little. And about the scandals, I try not to get into the debate, I only talk about my music and my work.

—A moment ago you had commented that you had thought about throwing in the towel…

—One, when you are just starting out, look for people who can be part of your work team. In that period, you can meet people who join you, people who waste your time, promise you things and don't fulfill them, and it has happened to me on both sides. I have met people who have wasted my time and also who have made me grow. Both parts are important, it is part of the artist's growth.

Álvaro Rod worked hand in hand with producer Master Chris. Photo: Instagram/Álvaro Rod

—We have seen that you have been a participant in a marriage singing your songs…

—Yes, I just went to sing because my music has been part of their relationship and being in such an important moment for them means a lot to me too. Many couples write to me to tell me that I have been part of their lives, and men who have asked their partners for forgiveness with one of my songs. A girl also approached me to tell me that my music helped her get over the death of her father. They are strong things that mean a lot, I think it is the best reward for an artist that her songs transcend into people's lives.

—Farik Grippa is your friend, did you talk to him again after the conflict with Sergio George?

—I have been able to talk very little with him about that, but on that issue I think it is already resolved. I think everything is already in order on both sides and that seems incredible to me for Farik and for the industry. And as a friend I am very happy for him and that he is calmer.

—If Sergio George offered you to work with him, would you accept and under what terms?

—Yes of course. I mean, Sergio George is an internationally recognized music producer, I think we all know that. He has worked with many artists, I think everyone would like to work with him. I am delighted, I don't close the doors to anything or anyone. If it is something productive and that is going to make me grow, I will not close the doors to it.

—Are you looking for your internationalization?

—Yes, in fact, I was able to sing and be nominated in 2022 at the Heat Awards. With my team, we are working on making it like this, representing Peru abroad, that has always been my goal. I feel happy that little by little it is being achieved.

—In conversation with your colleagues, they always mention that in Peru there is not much support for national artists. Do you think that is so?

—Yes, it is difficult to have a career in Peru and elsewhere. If it were easy, we would all do it. There is a lack of support from the people. Peru is the country with the best fans and the best fans. I think that if that is reflected in the artists it would be important to make ourselves known worldwide. The rest would be the work of each artist; But I do consider that 2023 has been an important year for Peru: many producers have turned to see the musicians in Peru.

—We saw that you sang at the University celebration. What was it like sharing with players like 'Oreja' Flores and Piero Quispe?

-Incredible. I, as a Universitario fan, felt very excited and went a few days after we won the title after many years. I have a friendship with 'Orejas' and Piero Quispe, sometimes I talk to them online. And they hired me. Many people said that I was free, but no: they did hire me. Although I really did it for free (laughs). It was a very nice celebration with the team and his family, very intimate indeed.

—This is a question that is asked a lot by artists, what do you think of covers?

—I think there's nothing wrong with recording covers. And it is a day-to-day issue, because people demand that a lot from artists. Many do it because it is easier to position a topic than an unpublished one, which requires more investment and more positioning strategies. But I do believe that unreleased songs are important for an artist because it is something that builds their musical career.

—Do you consider it more important for a new artist to first do covers and then release their unreleased songs or vice versa?

—I think that's what the majority has done. I have done the opposite (laughs) and I think that, for that reason, my process has taken a while to recognize myself as such. With covers, it is easier to position, but things happen for a reason and now they recognize me as a composer too. That is something very nice for my career.