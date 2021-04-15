The young talent Álvaro Rod continues to conquer the hearts of more Peruvians, and the fact is that his song “Somos dos”, which he released as a duet with Farik Grippa, it became the most listened to in all the national radios.

The song managed to occupy the first place in the rankings, and even surpassed Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony, Boza and other renowned international singers.

Despite the pandemic, the artist does not stop promoting his musical career and, with great effort, he released his second unreleased single. This other production was also at the top of the salsa radio stations in the country.

“It is a great honor that more Peruvians listen to ‘We are two’. I thank you for this great reception and that motivates me to continue in this career that is not easy at all. , now more than anything because of the situation in which we live ”, Álvaro Rod commented in a statement that he released.

Although little by little he has been reaping the fruits in his career, the interpreter does not rest on his laurels and announced that he will release a third song to the delight of his followers. In addition, the composer also has a great goal and is apply for a Latin Grammy.

“I am preparing for everything, so I am going to prepare a record to send to the contest and give Peru one more joy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter hopes to continue recording a duet with national artists and there is already talk of the possibility of singing with La India, who has baptized him as the ‘Golden boy’ of Peru.

