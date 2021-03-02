Alvaro Rod He continues to consolidate himself as one of the most promising singers and composers in the artistic world. After the premiere of its latest hit, it has captured the preference of listeners and has positioned itself among the most requested songs.

The salsa version of “We are two” It is at the top of the lists of various national radio stations and competes closely against Marc Anthony and Daddy Yankee’s “De Vuelta pa ‘la Vuelta”, which so far occupies the first place.

“Without a doubt it is an honor that the public asks for your songs on the radio and we are only there with Marc Anthony, who is an international star, and whom I admire a lot. That fills me with pride “, expressed the singer-songwriter in a message released to the press.

Álvaro Rod and Farik Grippa premiered the song as a ballad and the music video, hosted on YouTube, has already passed one million views on the platform. The song has also achieved acceptance in different streaming applications.

However, the interpreter decided not to rest on his laurels and announced that he continues to work to launch new singles in 2021 and even intends to collaborate with important Peruvian and foreign artists.

“I am always preparing myself so that when that moment arrives, I will be at the level of the great exponents of salsa in these times,” he added.

Álvaro Rod gives his opinion on the situation of artists during the pandemic

The young singer stressed that music has been one of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus health crisis because so far the activities cannot be reactivated, forcing artists to choose other businesses.

“I think all artists were affected, but in one way or another we tried to continue. I am grateful because I can say that I continued doing my composition work during these months, I have released songs and I have visited different programs; but not everyone had that opportunity, “he said Alvaro Rod to The Republic.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.