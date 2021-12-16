Álvaro Robles from Huelva has achieved his first title at the Spain Masters 2021, which was held from December 14 to 16 at the CETD Priego de Córdoba. Robles is the second Spaniard to win this title, after Carlos Caballero from Linar, who achieved it last year.

The natural paddler from Huelva reached the quarterfinals being the leader of his group, and having won all his matches with solvency. The man from Huelva beat Oriol Monzó 3-0 in the first round of the final draw. In the semifinals, Robles had to overcome his predecessor in the record, Carlos Caballero, to win a ticket to the final, which he achieved 3-1. But nevertheless, the Huelva player put the direct in the final and gave Joan Masip no options, winning 11-3, 11-8 and 11-8.

On the other side of the picture Joan Masip reached the final undefeated, surpassing all their crosses in the group stage with victory and beating Juan Pérez in the quarterfinals (3-0), and Carlos Machado in the semifinals (3-0).

In the match for third and fourth place, the duel between the Real Cajasur Priego paddlers ended with a victory for Carlos Caballero over Carlos Machado, 3-1. The Linari withstood the pressure well to win the first two sets by 12-10 and 12-10, Machado won the third game 6-11, but Caballero remained firm in the fourth game to win the bronze in a tight 21-19 . In this way, Robles adds 125 points, Masip 100 and Caballero 90 for the race towards the ticket to the European Championship.

In the Open B, Alejandro Calvo took the victory, beating Javier Benito in the final. Moisés Álvarez finished in third position, beating Miguel Ángel Pantoja in the playoff game.