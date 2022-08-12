doAlvaro Paz de la Barra in a new relationship? In the latest edition of “Magaly TV, la firma” on Thursday, August 11, the ampay of the burgomaster with Andrea Cifuentes . Recently, in the month of July, Sofía Franco announced her definitive separation and assured that she has a good relationship with the father of her son. However, the presenter and the politician are still married.

Alvaro Paz de la Barra and Andrea Cifuentes

The ‘Urracos’ did their thing again and captured Álvaro Paz de la Barra at a party with the influencer. In the images he is seen dancing, hugging and kissing Andrea Sifuentes, with whom he allegedly started a love relationship.

Magaly assured that she spoke with a person close to Álvaro, and maintained that he confirmed that he was dating the ex-partner of “Chemo” Ruiz. “Jamila is only a friend of my sister and I am dating Andrea Cifuentes” expressed the driver, asserting that they were the statements of the authority of La Molina.

Alvaro Paz de la Barra and Jamila Dahabreh

It is not the first time that Álvaro has been involved with a girl from the show. Previously, Paz de la Barra was linked to Jamila Dahabreh.

The last time they were seen together was a few weeks ago, when the program “Amor y Fuego” revealed the videos of the former member of “Esto es Guerra” celebrating the mayor’s birthday in a nightclub and a possible romantic relationship was speculated. Even Sofia, his still wife, spoke about it and wished him the best.

Jamila Dahabreh speaks out after the ampay of Álvaro Paz de la Barra

Jamila Dahabreh did not remain silent and contacted Magaly to deny any kind of approach with Álvaro Paz de la Barra.