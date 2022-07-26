Alvaro Paz de la Barra and Jamila Dahabreh continue to give what to talk about. On this occasion, the mayor of La Molina celebrated his birthday in style at a disco and the Peruvian model was a guest at the celebration. The cameras of the “Love and Fire” program captured them very close together inside the nightclub.

“The dancing mayor celebrates his birthday with tremendous revelry and his unconditional Jamila Dahabreh. Has the moment of officialization arrived?”, is heard in the preview of the segment led by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter. The complete images will come to light this Tuesday, July 26, by the Willax TV signal.

However, this is not the first time that the mayor has been caught with the well-known model. On whether they have a romantic relationship, both have stated that they are just friends.

At the meeting he organized Alvaro Paz de la Barra, For turning 39 years old, his wife, the television host Sofía Franco, was not present. Both have not yet confirmed the breakup of their marriage publicly.

What did Sofía Franco say about her divorce with Álvaro Paz de la Barra?

Sofía Franco is working in Mexico. From Aztec lands, the cheerleader clarified that she still does not plan begin the proceedings of his divorce with Álvaro Paz de la Barra . “Everything is a process and as such we first think about solving various issues. There is no rush, but sometimes clear things are better so that they are not misunderstood, because we are still married, “she said.