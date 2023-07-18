This Monday there was an explosion due to the accumulation of gas inside a house located in the vicinity of Colonia Punta de Ceguayo in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, which left as a balance one woman dead and five people injured.

According to reports, at least 32 people were evacuated from the areaafter the explosion that occurred in the early hours of this Monday morning was recorded at the home located between Felipe Angeles streets between Francisco Villa and Plutarco Elías Calles.

Upon feeling the jolt and hearing the roar, the residents of the area came out stunned and realized that The house where the accident occurred was destroyed.with broken windows and some walls collapsed due to the explosion.

In addition, The neighboring houses were also affected.because the fences that join the houses fell, one of them that had four cars in its patio had to call the insurance because all the windows burst, according to local media reports.

Elements of the different emergency bodies arrived at the scene to protect the perimeter and provide pre-hospital services to the victims.

Lifeguards helped five people, two of whom were treated at the scene while the others another three were taken as an emergency to the Doctor Enrique Cabrera General Hospital for your prompt specialized medical attention.

Unfortunately, a woman who lived in the house and who was in serious condition due to first and second degree burns, died while being treated by doctors.

Myriam Urzúa, Secretary of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection announced that at least 32 people were evacuated who were given the option of going to a temporary shelterHowever, the residents did not want to leave the area, so some stayed with close relatives or neighbors.

The mayoress of Álvaro Obregón, Lia Limón, mentioned that apart from the house where the disaster occurred, two more homes are the ones with the greatest impact.

Likewise, the mayor said that they will support relatives, as well as residents who lost their homes, with the transfer and funeral services of the deceased person, carrying out a rental program for alternative spaces.