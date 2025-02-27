Álvaro Negredo He is back to Nervión, where at 39 he prepares for a new professional adventure … in the formative level, and while deciding whether he hangs his boots or not. The Vallecano Ariete, who left a mark on Sevilla FC with 85 goals in 180 games, currently performs coach’s practices in the coaching staff of the coaching staff of the Seville cwhich is directed by JOaquín Hidalgoand in which Negredo acts as a second.

In the third subsidiary of the Sevilla team, it is also coinciding with Javi Varas, friend and partner His in his stage as a player in Nervión and who acts as a goalkeeper coach. As a relay, the presence of Negredo in Seville is due to the fact that His son, also named Álvarohe has signed for the prebenjamin A of Sevilla FC, where he stands out after playing previously in the transmallo of El Puerto de Santa María.

Álvaro Negredo is formed as a technician when he has not yet announced his retirement as a footballer officially. Not surprisingly, in the last January market, a possible destination for him in Turkish football was speculated.

In that country he has even pointed out that he could take care of the sports direction of Besiktas. For now, Negredo is in Seville and in Sevilla FC, where he is already motivated by a project that illusions him to start a new professional adventure.