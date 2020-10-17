Alvaro Negredo he returned to Spain in summer hand in hand from Cádiz. He was the star signing of the season and was announced by Manuel Vizcaíno, Cadista president, during the celebration of promotion to First Division. The Madrid striker has a great career that supports him and, now, at 35, he arrives at Carranza to contribute his grain of sand to the goal of the recently promoted Yellow Submarine: the permanence.

Negredo has gone through great teams As the Sevilla, Valencia or Manchester City and, as if that were not enough, it was also international, forming part of the squad that made Spain the winner in the Euro 2012. But, what were your beginnings in the world of football? And what happened to the footballer in recent seasons?

Negredo begins his training in the quarry of Vallecano Ray, and is even part of your first template In the season 2004-05. The following year, it reaches inferiors of Madrid, joining the Castile, where he runs two good campaigns. Despite this, the Real Madrid team never gave him the opportunity to play with the first team and succeed.

Their destinations after that were very different. First land on the Almeria, where he militates for two campaigns. Then goes to Sevilla, a four-year stage and a Copa del Rey in his record in the 2009-10 season. Later it’s his turn Change country and with the City in England he raises the Premier and the League Cup.

After his brief British stint, the Madrilenian returns to Spain, to Valencia, and, two seasons later, he returns to the Premier, but this time signed by the Middlesbrough, with which he descends to the English Second Division.

Many have suddenly lost track of Negredo in recent years, and it is that his last two clubs before Cádiz have been the Besiktas turkish and the Al-Nasr from Dubai.

In all the teams he has played for, the forward has always been an important player and already adds a total of 230 goals in official competitions. Now, in Cádiz, he has to contribute his experiences to a young template and without much experience in the highest category of Spanish football.

Today it’s his turn face a match in front of team that formed it, Madrid, and that perhaps gave him the necessary push to begin his long career in the world of football. A great sports adventure that has taken him to great clubs both in Spain and abroad. This season it’s your turn land in the Carranza, where you face a great challenge, stay: permanence in LaLiga Santander with a newly promoted.