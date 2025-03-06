Lucas Jiménez Huesa Seville

The career as a professional footballer of Álvaro Negredo It has come to an end. The former player has announced through his social networks the withdrawn after two decades of service as a striker in the world of football: «For me it has been A real pleasure to defend this shirt and make so many goals with the Sevilla shield. A pride to enjoy with the fans all the good things we have happened ».

The player, a native of Madrid, also agreed to Your son that currently militates in the prebenjamin a of the Sevillist quarry. «Now it’s my son’s turn who is defending these colors and surely he will do so With the same heart that I did»He commented.

Nding Thank you and good luck in your new stage, @Alvaronegredo9! pic.twitter.com/fezpqk2qc – Seville Football Club (@sevillafc) March 6, 2025

The striker arrived at Nervión set in it summer 2009, after being transferred from the real Madrid for an amount close to 15 million euros. Already in the 2013 summer market it was when the ram was transferred to the Manchester City from Manuel Pellegrini for the figure of 25 million. The trajectory of Negredo in him Seville FC offered 180 games in which he scored 85 goals and distributed 27 assistsin addition to winning the last Copa del Rey that the Sevillista team achieved in the 2009-10 campaign in front of the Atlético de Madrid (0-2).

In total they have been almost 700 games as a professional in which he has dressed the club shirt like Rayo Vallecano, Real Madrid, Almería, Sevilla, Manchester City, Valencia, Middlesbrough, Besiktas, Al-Nasr de Dubai, Cádiz and Real Valladolid. Negredo retires with 259 goals under his credit and 85 assists that served him to win a Premier League (Manchester City), an EFL Cup (Manchester City), a Copa del Rey (Sevilla FC) and the Eurocup harvested by the Spanish team in 2012.









Now the former Seville FC is having a new professional stage in the Nervionense team as second coach of the Seville c next to Joaquín Hidalgo. In this adventure it is coinciding with Javi Varas who was his partner at the Blanquirrojo club in his player stage.