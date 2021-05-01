In December of last year Álvaro Navia and his wife, Vanina Escudero, decided to go live in Uruguay with their children, within the framework of the social crisis that Argentina is experiencing as a result of the socio-economic problems that the country has dragged on for years. added to the quarantine for the coronavirus.

The Uruguayan actor, who settled six months ago in the country from which he hails, confessed that he made a good decision and enjoys the change to a calmer and more parsimonious life together with his family.

“I am very well, I already had both vaccines. My children are happy and Vanina too. Everyone. It was something that we had been planning for a long time and the quarantine accelerated our move to Uruguay“, said the comedian in dialogue with the radio station Just in case (La Eleven Diez / Radio de la Ciudad).

And then, Álvaro added about his new lifestyle: “It was the change we were looking for, being calmer and not watching the same news all the time; that this does not come and that the other does not come … It was a planned change. My mother lives in another province and it is an hour away. I live in Canelones, next to Montevideo and everything is open, you can go for a walk. Obviously you don’t have all the hellish beautiful madness that you have in Buenos Aires, but if you want to be calm, you have it ”.

In addition, the former member of Controversy at the Bar (America, at 7 p.m.) assured that the decision to emigrate was taken together with his wife, Silvina Escudero’s sister, and had a lot to do with the future of their children: “It was mostly for them. When my children tell me who want to go out to dance, to go out to a matinee, in Buenos Aires I would be very afraid … “.

Álvaro Navia and Vanina Escudero moved to Uruguay in December 2020.

And he went on to comment on the benefits he already enjoys during his stay in the neighboring country: “Everything is smaller here, it has to do with our culture, we hardly miss anything in relation to family life, it is as if we lived in a province of the inside, but We do not miss Argentina, in addition technology allows us to be constantly in contact. And the good thing is that I now have much more time to spend with my children. “

On the other hand, Navia does not forget and is grateful for the opportunities she had to build a career on this side of the Río de La Plata: “For me Argentina was everything, it gave me everything, I joined Videomatch when in the corridors you would pass Susana, Tinelli, Arturo Puig. He gave me friends, he gave me a job and he gave me the most important thing in my life, which is my family. “

Finally, the comedian stressed that when he had emigrated from Uruguay to settle in Buenos Aires and dreamed of being an actor, the industry there was very small and that now it has grown and has opportunities to grow and continue taking steps forward in their lands

“Now Uruguay has improved a lot and has grown in its television, in its productions. I grew up watching Argentine television, and in fact Uruguayan television grew hand in hand with having Argentine programmers and producers. This goes hand in hand as well as improving the quality of Uruguayan life, “he sentenced.