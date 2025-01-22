Since last Friday, the Congress of Deputies has hosted the filming of a television series about the attempted coup d’état of February 23, 1981, which will be recreated according to the story that is told in the work ‘Anatomy of an instant’, by the writer Javier Cercas and will be seen on Miovistar Plus+.

Sources from the Lower House informed Servimedia that last Thursday the chamber was prepared by set design experts for the filming of the series, where the actors recorded over the weekend.

The technicians adapted the chamber to make it similar to that of February 23, 1981, when civil guards under the command of Lieutenant Antonio Tejero broke into the parliamentary headquarters while the investiture debate of Leopoldo Calvo Sotelo was taking place.

The series is made by DLO Producciones and has been acquired by Movistar Plus+. The announcement of this series took place at the end of last year, when it was learned that the actor Álvaro Morte will play the former president of the Government Adolfo Suárez.









‘Anatomy of an instant’, published in April 2009 by Cercas, examines the failed coup d’état of 23-F. It focuses on the crucial moment when Suárez, Vice President Manuel Gutiérrez Mellado and PCE leader Santiago Carrillo remained in their seats while the coup plotters fired shots in Congress.

The book has received recognition from critics, as it was awarded the National Fiction Prize in 2010. However, its impact has transcended the literary field, since it has given rise to adaptations in various media.

In 2022, director Àlex Rigola took it to the theater, where it premiered on February 23 at the Teatro de la Abadía in Madrid. The adaptation consists of a story narrated by four actors, accompanied by an audiovisual support made up of historical frames, offering a new perspective on the coup attempt.

The work has sold numerous copies and has had a wide reach both in Spain and internationally. The book has been praised for its rigorous historical research and captivating narrative style, which combines elements of journalistic chronicle and historical analysis.

