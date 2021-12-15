Alvaro Death is one of the best known Spanish actors in Italy thanks to the famous TV series The house of Carta. The man was the protagonist of the TV series putting himself in the shoes of the Professor, the mastermind of the whole robbery.

In recent months, the actor’s popularity has been unstoppable and obviously he has also granted some interviews to international press. In one of these it emerged that the actor had serious health problems a few years ago.

It is about the fight against leg cancer that he faced when he was just thirty. It was not just a path made up of medical treatment, but also of psychological treatment and on himself in order not to be overwhelmed by the negative period.

The tumor was localized on the left thigh, which is why the actor feared absolutely the worst: “I was afraid of losing my leg, I thought I was going to die. Then I tried to approach everything with a positive attitude. “

How he faced that period, in a simple way and without letting himself be overwhelmed by him events: “I think the smartest thing in life is to always find something to toast for and I have a lot.”

Alvaro Morte explained that in a short time he managed to stand up and to react to the sad situation: “These are obstacles that can happen to anyone and must be faced. At that moment, having a positive attitude helped me a lot. “

The Paper House has officially ended with the second part of the third season, on the occasion of the farewell to his character on Instagram, he thanked everyone moved: “I am grateful for so many things, words are superfluous”.