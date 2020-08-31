He Real Murcia announced two novelties for the Adrián Hernández campus. The first was that the youth squad Carlos Palazón will be part of the first team and shortly after Álvaro Moreno will be part of the project of the Nueva Condomina entity. All of it, hours before departures are confirmed of two key players in the past year both at a sporting and social level: Víctor Meseguer and Juanma Bravo, which will be signed by CD Mirandés and AD Alcorcón respectively.

Moreno will live his second stage at Real Murcia, to which it belonged during the first section of the 2016/17 campaign. The lack of minutes made him leave Levante UD subsidiary and in recent seasons he also played in the SD Ponferradina and the UE Cornellá. Now he will seek to settle in the capital of Segura, where he will have to compete for a position with Antonio López, Edu Luna or Muñoz.

For his part, Palazón climbs the last ‘step’ in Real Murcia. He arrived in age youngest And now he will be a member of the first team, with which he debuted in 2018/19 against Sevilla Atlético. He is a midfielder “with remarkable individual technique, vision of the game and last pass, as well as a good finish in front of goal”, according to the official website.