We review how the Spanish striker has done in each of the clubs he has been and with the senior Spanish team. In the coming days we could see that a new place is added to his career, according to different media.
Álvaro Morata is in the crosshairs of FC Barcelona, which could obtain his loan as long as Juventus finds an alternative during this winter market. Atlético de Madrid, owner of the footballer, would not hinder the loan despite being a direct rival. We see how the Madrilenian has fared in his career:
He debuted on December 12, 2010 with the first team being raised from the subsidiary. Wearing white, he played 95 games, in which he signed 31 goals and 11 assists. between the 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2016-17 seasons. What Meringue He lifted the Champions League twice, two leagues, two King’s Cups, a Spanish Super Cup, a European Super Cup and twice the Club World Cup.
He has had two stages in Vecchia Signora, the first between 2014 and 2016, the second currently since the summer of 2020. He has 160 stakes between the two, having contributed 54 goals and 33 assists. In Italy he has managed to win the Serie A twice, three times the Coppa Italia and once the Supercoppa Italia.
The Londoners had him between summer 2017 and January 2019. He played 72 games in the blue team, where he left 24 goals and six assists. In England he won an FA Cup and a Europa League.
It landed as a loan in January 2019 and months later it was bought (35M). He spent a season and a half at the mattress club before starting his current assignment to Juventus. He signed 22 goals and six assists in 61 games. He has not won any title as a rojiblanco.
He debuted on November 15 with the absolute team, having played 50 games since then and signed 23 goals and six assists. He has not won any title at an absolute level, but he was in the achievement of the 2011 European Championship with the U19 and the same with the U21, in 2013.
