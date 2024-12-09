



Álvaro Morata, as many soccer playershave an extensive collection of luxury watches among their most valuable assets. The footballer and former Alice Campello He even launched his own watch brand Button Watches, a range with customizable pieces that are cheaper than the models that Morata himself usually wears.

Álvaro Morata with IWC watch



From the Rolex that he took for the last football World Cup celebration to a Patek Philippe Calatrava These are some of the pieces with which Álvaro Morata has been seen. On this last occasion, the captain of the Spanish team and AC Milan footballer has worn one of the latest models of the luxury brand IWC during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and the AC Milan in the stadium Gewiss of BergamoItaly, last Friday, December 6.

Details of the IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40 (ref. IW328907)

The watch in particular is the model IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40 (ref. IW328907). A piece that features a striking blue dial, with a bezel case and integrated bracelet with H-shaped links and stainless steel butterfly folding clasp, all with finishes made with polished and satin surfaces. “The 40 mm case and the innovative link coupling system central guarantee excellent comfort, even on thin wrists,” the brand says. The distinctive round bezel is screwed into the movement ring using five polygonal screws. The blue dial features a grid-style design with small lines spaced 90 degrees apart. Luminescent rhodium-plated hands and appliqués facilitate readability. Inside the box, there is the caliber 32111 of the IWC Manufacturingwhose ratcheted rope system provides you with 120 hour power reserve. «Continuing the technical legacy of the Ingenieur, a soft iron inner case protects the movement from magnetic fields. The case watertight up to 10 bar and the new crown protector make the Automatic Engineer 40 into a luxury sports watch that is totally versatile and ideal for the 21st century,” they conclude from IWC.

The watch is available in different versions on the brand’s website and boutiques. The model worn by Álvaro Morata himself is currently sold for 12,800 euros.