12/18/2024



Updated at 7:21 p.m.























The AC Milan forward and captain of the Spanish National Team, Alvaro Moratahas joined forces with the Sevillian businessman Adrian Fernandez-Romero to promote a new business project under the brand ‘El Marrano’, a brand of acorn-fed Iberian products which will be distributed in Italy and, later, to the rest of Europe.

Morata has set out to bring the best of the Spanish pasture to the European market. ‘El Marrano’ was born as a gourmet bet which exports Iberian hams and sausages. For this project, Morata has the collaboration of Adrián Fernández-Romero, an expert in the food sector from a family of Sevillian businessmen linked to the Iberian and oil sectors. The Sevillian businessman is no stranger to the world of football. He is the Managing Partner of Crow Spain and The South Capital Partners (TSCP), as well as CEO of RomeroAdreu Family Office. Was advisor of Córdoba CF and General Manager of the defunct football television platform ‘Footers’, from 2022 to 2024, and Board Member in the Real Betis Balompié between 2014 to 2017. He is currently the visible head of the new investment group that will disembark in the Huelva Recreational.

THE launch of the ‘El Marrano’ brand begins with a Christmas campaign in which a exclusive pack composed of a ham and an acorn-fed loin from the Sierra Norte of Seville. In 2025, the catalog will be expanded with a full range of Iberian sausages, such as chorizo ​​and salchichón, as well as new formats to adapt to both the final consumer and the Horeca sector (hotels, restaurants and cafes). He expansion plan It covers not only Italy, but also the rest of Europe, entering specialized points of sale such as gourmet supermarkets and high-end stores.