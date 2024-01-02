Morata warms up Inter-Atletico Madrid in the Champions League

Inter and Atletico Madrid will create a round of 16 Champions League match very interesting in just over a month. AND Alvaro Morata he talks about it to the Madrid sports newspaper As, revealing a background to the transfer market.

Morata on Inter, Atletico Madrid's opponents in the Champions League

“They are a great team, it will be difficult but I'm sure they didn't want to play against us either – the words of former Juventus striker Alvaro Morata on Inter who will be Atletico Madrid's opponents – It's a match that could very well be a semi-final or even a Champions League final.”

Morata: “I was very close to Inter. Marotta took me to Juventus and…”

Alvaro Morata had been linked to various Italian teams in recent months: from a return to Juventus, to rumors about Milan, through those linked to Roma. But the Spanish striker reveals that Inter were one step away… “Marotta took me to Juventus and we always had an excellent relationship. Yes, it's true that I was very close to Inter. Then I spoke with Simeone, luckily I had several options but in the end the best decision was to stay in Madrid It was a face-to-face chat, in which we said many things to each other, we shared many opinions and I decided it was best to continue. I have always admired him as a coach from the outside and it is a pleasure to work with him now. I have always said. This summer everything was done so that I could stay at Atletico.”

Morata and his season at Atletico Madrid

Alvaro Morata has so far scored 9 goals and 2 assists in La Liga (17 appearances) and 5 goals with 1 assist in the Champions League (6 appearances). His Atletico Madrid, in addition to qualifying for the round of 16 against Inter in Europe, is third in the Spanish championship (tied with Barcelona) 7 points behind Real Madrid and Girona. “What I do is simply have fun at the Metropolitano, with the fans and with the team. We have a great group, we have to improve but I'm having a lot of fun. We enjoy every trip, every training session, winning a title with my teammates would be incredible.”

