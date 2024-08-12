“After much thought, Alice and I have decided to go our separate ways.” This is how the story published by begins Alvaro Morata announcing his separation from Alice Campellowith whom he married in 2017 and had 4 children. “A wonderful relationship of mutual respect – continues the Spanish footballer bought a little less than a month ago by Milan – in which we loved and helped each other, a lot”.

“They were wonderful years – continues Morata – in which our four children were born, who are certainly the best thing we have ever done. It was a painful decision, that’s why we ask for respect and empathy. Don’t make up stories for a minute under the spotlight, because I repeat: we have never disrespected each other. Only many misunderstandings that have gradually worn things down”.

“Alice will always have a special place in my heart,” he concludes, “and everything we experienced together was incredible and a great lesson.”

Captain of the Spanish national team, with which he recently became European Champion, Morata has signed a contract with the Rossoneri Club until June 30, 2028 with the option for a further year.