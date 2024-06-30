When Alvaro Morata (Madrid, 31 years old) speaks at the Spanish training camp, there is no one who does not listen to him. He seems absent, even distracted, but he is attentive to everything. His mind never stops, he sleeps little and thinks a lot. However, he has his moment of catharsis: golf. “I am a little obsessed, I have a handicap of eight, but sometimes I can be close to two or three. It is a very beautiful sport,” he says. Stripped of the ghosts of the past, the Spanish captain is enjoying himself in Germany.

Ask. What does golf give you?

Answer. It’s one of the things that psychiatrists recommend. You don’t need to think about anything, you can organize your head and, above all, manage your emotions alone. It’s you against a mirror. That’s the most important thing of all. You can’t make excuses about not getting the ball right, about whether the grass is dry… Nothing. It’s you with your stick. If you mess it up, you messed it up. And, if you do it well, then you did it.

More information

P. Can it become torture?

R. It helps me a lot to control my impulses.

P. For example.

R. When you are in a moment of pressure, at a distance of half a meter from the hole, which nine times out of 10 you would put the ball in, the hole looks smaller. It happened to Rory McIlroy at the US Open and he is one of the best golfers in history.

Q. Can it be likened to a heads-up?

R. No, it’s much slower. But it can be similar to a penalty shot. Although it’s not that similar, because the hole doesn’t move back and forth before you shoot like the goalie does. Golf helps you focus. You hear the silence, you hear your breathing… I recommend it to anyone who has anxiety, or who has episodes of depression. At first you have to be patient, but then it’s incredible.

Q. Does it help you manage frustration and error in football?

R. A lot. At first I was really frustrated when I went home, but now I don’t care, I go to enjoy myself. And whenever I can, I go to a tournament. Last year I played with Sergio Garcia before a tournament. [LIV Golf Andalucía]. One of the first things I will do when I retire will be go see the Augusta Masters. And if they let me play, I think I might pass out there.

Q. Are you thinking about retirement?

R. Yes of course. Since I was 20 years old I have organized my life at a business level, at a training level. I am curious, I have many concerns. I like to help in the companies I have, I also collaborate with my wife, we analyze the market together, we see products. I’m not going to get bored.

P. Have you quickly understood that football is not forever?

R. I can’t just feel proud of playing football, there are many interesting things you can do in life. My parents have helped me a lot in that sense. Also in the work mentality: building things from scratch with a lot of effort and helping people who need it. I have been very lucky in my life with everything and it is my turn to give back to those who have not been lucky.

P. Do you believe in luck?

R. I’m not just talking about football or my work. I have grown up with difficult times, like anyone who has a separated family. I have had to take on certain responsibilities. For me, the most important thing is that my family is well and healthy. You don’t know when misfortune can come. That’s why I like to help people who have problems, especially children, so that they can cope better when they have an illness or a family misfortune. Also, when I leave football I would really like to be able to help players. I don’t know if I should call it a representative, but I do want to do something different from what exists today in the world of football.

P. For example.

R. For example, what I would do is, instead of charging the 10% that representatives normally charge, I would charge less money and put the difference in a fund that they cannot touch until the end of their careers. Maybe you will save someone’s career, or their life. They will have money to buy a house and have a better life.

Álvaro Morata, during the interview with EL PAÍS. Miguel Morenatti (AS)

P. Does the footballer need more financial education?

R. Less and less, but there are still many people who… It can happen to anyone. At 20 years old you think you’re going to a restaurant, they come in with a machine gun and the bullets bounce off you. You think you are in another dimension. So it’s difficult… And few people say no to you. On the contrary, they tell you that next year you will have a clean contract of six million euros, that Manchester City will sign you. Another example, I don’t understand how many of my colleagues don’t have disability insurance. It’s a pasta a year, yes. It’s hard to pay for it, too. But if you get injured? Maybe you can’t collect your contract in full.

P. Environments don’t help?

R. I have been very lucky with my agent and my family. My father was the one who made me take out insurance. If you have a good car you insure it, right? And why do you do it? Because you know that something can happen to you. There are players who have been in the elite, in very, very top teams and they have not had medical insurance or good advice. There are many countries that, when they sign you as a star, they do not explain to you or you do not notice that if you are injured for more than six months the club has the possibility of terminating your contract. Zero euros. Maybe it is better to have insurance. That is why I would really like to help young people to see the reality of football. Many times you see that everything is so beautiful and wonderful that it seems that nothing can happen to you.

P. Do you break the stereotype of the footballer who lives in a bubble?

R. I am a very restless person. I really like having knowledge, for example, of the contracts we sign, or what all the things we do entail. Plus, I have a lot of time because I don’t sleep much. Since I get up early, sometimes I go to the gym early and meet people from the gym. staffThey run away because they can’t spend much time with the players. But I tell them: “Stay, I want to talk for a while.”

Q. For a long time you were concerned about what people said about you. Has your career suffered because of this?

R. A lot. But I have found people who have helped me in these last few years. If they had been there before, I can’t say that my career would have been better or worse, I don’t know, I might have gotten injured. But when someone makes you look at yourself from another perspective and when you also analyse the perspective of the person who tells you that they hope you die in the street, well, it’s different.

P. And what do you see from that other perspective?

R. You see that this is a person who is taking out all of the frustration of his life on you. And you no longer value him in the same way. That person doesn’t think that he can ruin your life by saying that to you.

P. Don’t they explain that to children who dream of being footballers?

R. That’s why I think there are many things that can be helped. For example, getting young players to start having mandatory contact with psychologists. We go to the gym to grow our muscles, right? And how do we help our heads grow? A friend of yours can’t cleanse your head. If he’s objective, maybe he’ll tell you the truth, but if not, he’ll tell you that you’re a machine and that your coach is unfair and that everything is crap.

Q. This Spain has not stopped growing, is Georgia the best rival it could have after scoring 10 goals in the last two games?

R. It has nothing to do with it. It’s a different situation, they are in a different physical shape. In a Euro Cup, any team that closes down on you can be more complicated than one that is full of stars and plays on the attack. You have to be on your toes, prepared. It’s going to be very difficult.

Q. Does it strike you that teams like England or France have not yet shown the version that was expected of them?

R. When you get to the last 16, it doesn’t matter. Italy won the last Euro. Did anyone make them favourites? They said their defence was finished, that they were old… And they won the Euro. In England everyone was singing “It’s coming home” and then they lost the final. Football is unpredictable.

Q. Does the best usually win?

R. Not very often. I don’t think so, there are too many factors. At some point, you need a certain factor of luck. Tell me a tournament that was won without that particular moment. The stop of the Cartoon [Martínez, en el Argentina-Francia en Qatar] or Iker Casillas in South Africa… You have to have a moment like that.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_