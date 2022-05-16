Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Álvaro Morata and a tremendous goal, from a pass from Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2022
in Sports
John William Square

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado with Álvaro Morata.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado with Álvaro Morata.

The Spanish striker was in charge of scoring the second in the account of Juventus.

In what is the last match for Giorgio Chielini and Paulo Dybala at the Juventus stadium, against Lazio, The person in charge of stealing all eyes has been the Spanish Álvaro Morata.

At minute 36, after a great play by Dybala, in combination with Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Morata was in charge of sending the ball to save with a tremendous right hand.

The ‘bianconero’ team beats Lazio 2-0.

SPORTS

