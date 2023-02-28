Óscar Jiménez received the trust of Club América’s board of directors and coaching staff to be the starting goalkeeper in the 2023 Clausura of Liga MX. Unfortunately, whoever was the substitute for Agustín Marchesín and Guillermo Ochoa has not been able to fully convince the fans of the Águilas, since he has made very specific errors that have cost points.
The most recent case happened over the weekend. The 34-year-old goalkeeper conceded two very similarly crafted goals—from long distance—by Brian Lozano. In both actions it seems that Jiménez could have done more to avoid goals against. In the replay it seems that the goalkeeper was badly positioned and did not make a good run.
In this sense, Álvaro Morales, a commentator for the ESPN network, has been one of the harshest critics of the actions of the goalkeeper for the Azulcrema team. Through his different platforms, ‘Alvarito’ has asked Fernando Ortiz, coach of América, to send Jiménez to the substitute bench and bet on Luis Malagón as the starter.
Morales considered that “sacred Americanism” does not deserve a goalkeeper like Jiménez and blamed him for the two goals in the match against Atlas. In other spaces, the ‘Wizard’ has indicated that “in America we do not have a goalkeeper.”
So far it is not known if the ‘Tano’ will offer another opportunity to Jiménez or will choose to give minutes to Malagón, who came to América this semester as a reinforcement.
Through networks, a group of followers of America has asked that Jiménez be sent to the bank. However, it seems that this Saturday, March 4, against Pachuca, ‘Tano’ will once again bet on the criticized goalkeeper.
#Álvaro #Morales #throws #Óscar #Jiménez #terrible #mistakes
Leave a Reply