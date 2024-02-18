Chivas de Guadalajara tied with Mazatlán in a match corresponding to matchday 7 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the MX League. The Sacred Flock was leading by two goals in the 87th minute, but the Cañoneros managed to tie the score in the final minutes of the match with a double from Luis Amarilla.
Youth goalkeeper Raúl 'Tala' Rangel was harshly criticized by a sector of the Chivas de Guadalajara fans due to his “collaboration” in Mazatlán's scoring.
As expected, Álvaro Morales, a commentator for the ESPN network, a self-proclaimed Americanist, did not miss the opportunity to criticize the Sacred Flock, the archenemy of the Águilas.
Through his personal Twitter account (X), the communicator shared two publications: one in which he noted “hahahaha, the Chivas… hahahaha” and another in which he disqualified Fernando Gago's work at the head of the red and white team.
“To say that Gago has done a good job with Chivas is a lie”
– Alvaro Morales
After seven days of Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX, Chivas de Guadalajara is in seventh position in the general table with 12 points, the result of three wins, three draws and one defeat.
The next commitment of the Sacred Flock will take place this Tuesday, February 20 against Necaxa at the Victoria Stadium.
