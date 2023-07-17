Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Chivas received with honors the members of the spanish club, Athletic Clubwho will make a ‘tour’ through our country with a view to participating in the season 2023-24 of The Spanish league. Today, in the akron stadiumthe two teams played a game in which a title was involved.

Mexicans and Spanish people they played the match for the Genika Treetop. He sacred herddirected by the Serbian Veljko Paunovicwon 2-0 in regular time with the annotations of Pavel Perez and the young promise, Yael Padilla.

For the spectators who gathered at the building despite the strong heat, it was decided to continue with a series of penalties that the local team also won 4-2.

Ricardo Marin, ‘Chicote’ Calderon, Gilberto Sepulveda and Juan Jesus Brigido demonstrated their quality to score penalties while the goalkeeper, Raul ‘Tala’ Rangelstopped the last collection of the Athletic Club so that the crown is painted red and white this Sunday.

Post by Álvaro Morales about Chivas

Twitter Alvaro Morales

He ESPN announcerÁlvaro Morales, manifested himself in his social networks to make fun of Chivas de Guadalajara when celebrating a title again, something that does not happen in the mx league from the Closing 2017 when they beat tigers under the reins of Argentinian, Matias Almeyda.

“The Chivas celebrate a trophy at last… The TREE TOP hahaha”, reads a first publication. In another ‘tweet’ ‘The Wizard’ he asked the Guadalajara partiality “are you going to go to the Minerva for this?” In addition to simulating a laugh after the festivities in the akron stadium today.