Mexico.- The America club let the victory slip away against Atlas after a brace from Brian Lozano which sparked criticism from various characters who did not hesitate to blame a player for this comeback to tie the duel. Alvaro Morales He was one of those who quickly gave a name to what according to him was the culprit and it is Oscar Jimenez who in the two goals collaborated with the

not arrive.

Through social networks, the so-called “Wizard” announced that America cannot have a goalkeeper like this under the three posts, he assures that he needs an archer who fights to leave the goal at zero and not cause uncertainty to his teammates, in addition to cataloging it

like a shame

“Sacred Americanism does not deserve a goalkeeper, whose environment detracts from it. The two goals today are his fault. It is not to fall from laughter but from shame. It’s time for Luis Malagón,” said the ESPN communicator. Thus, fans of the Americanista club also gave

He replies to the request of Álvaro Morales demanding the arrival of a quality goalkeeper or that Luis Malagón be given an opportunity.

Óscar Jiménez so far in Clausura 2023 has played 9 games, all as a starter, with 810 minutes. This tournament began in the goal before the departure of Guillermo Ochoa who had been the starter in recent years. As an emerging goalkeeper he had responded well but now the mistakes in recent games have generated criticism from the fans.