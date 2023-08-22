The controversial journalist from ESPN, Alvaro Moralesreturned to his activities at the program table Spicy Soccer and took the opportunity to bust the Brazilian coach of Club América, andre jardineafter the team failed to have satisfactory results in the current Apertura 2023 tournament after the 1-1 draw against the rojinegros at the Azteca Stadium last weekend.
“This is a message for the sacred Americanism, for the Club América board of directors, for Emilio Azcárraga. Until now, André Jardine has not shown that he is the ideal coach for the Águilas del América”
– Alvaro Morales.
“This team has not improved in defense, nine goals against in seven official matches, 56% of their goals against have been conceded after the 80th minute, five goals after the 80th minute, they don’t know how to close the games and this among other things Because we doubt his ability to make changes, his changes are highly questionable and debatable, among other things,” said the communicator.
Alvaro Morales He mentioned that it is inconceivable that the Eagles will be in eleventh position in the general classification of the Apertura 2023 with four units, the product of a victory, a draw and a defeat, ensuring that up to now the Brazilian has not proven to be the ideal coach for the bluecreams.
“Today America is in the 11th position, that is unsustainable, that is inconceivable, inconceivable until today André Jardine has shown that he is not a coach for the Eagles as a whole,” he said. Morales.
