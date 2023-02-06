Last weekend in the corresponding Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, Club América rescued a draw against Santos Laguna, after losing 2-0 in the Comarca Lagunera. However, with everything and having drawn the tie, the reality is that the team is not located in the desired position and there are still some errors that do not appeal to the fans.
Although the Eagles showed forcefulness on offense, defensive difficulties again appeared during the first half where the goals of the Warriors fell, in such a way that the social networks of the best tolerant in that sense soon burned down. journalist from ESPN, Alvaro Moralestook advantage of his character to demonstrate against two cream-blue players.
He did not hesitate to point out the Uruguayan defender, Sebastian Caceres, who failed in the action of Harold Preciado who opened the scoring: “Cáceres is not for America”. In addition, he also criticized Oscar Jimenez. “Again the defense and a goalkeeper who moves in slow motion. Unworthy for Sacred Americanism”.
But that was not all, because the narrator of ESPN, he continued dedicating a few words to the players. “Óscar Jiménez falls, but from shame. My sources have told me: his surroundings and entourage distract him. And that hurts America“, finished.
