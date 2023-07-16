Mexico City.- Alvaro Morales revealed the reason why sports writer, christian martinolias well as his colleagues in Aztec TV: Luis Garcia, Jorge Campos and Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’ do not criticize Don Emilio Azcárraga, -owner of the America and Televisa-, in their broadcasts of the Mexican National Team.

«If the ‘Aztecs’ criticize the selection, they will never mess with (Emilio) Azcarraga, because at the moment when they touch the eggs…, he speaks to (Ricardo) Salinas. They know how far, too. They are not going to hit their own boss, are they? ‘The Wizard’ on the Youtube channel of paulo castillo.

‘Alvarito’ implied that the commentators of the Ajusco television station They are warned in case of issuing a bad word that is against Emilio Azcarraga Jeaneven asserted that the members of Aztec Sports they “are aware of it” without having to remember it.

For his part, Álvaro Morales presumed that his character in the mexican television He is unique and as he calls it ‘top in the industry’ for having his own style, which generates controversy and which many think is a good idea and others find it annoying, but that is what he dedicates himself to creating controversy and he wishes success to those who try to copy his style.