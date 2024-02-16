Milan, Italy.- Guillermo Ochoa was the starting goalkeeper today with the Salernitana in the Italian LeagueHowever, his presence did not help at all to prevent the victory by rout of the Inter Milan (4-0).

He Army does not find the light of hope in A seriesnor the exit of the technical director, Filippo Inzaghiis enough to stop the defeats that are beginning to dictate the permanence of the Salernitana.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In 25 games, the maroon club barely registers thirteen points as a result of two victories and seven draws, the other sixteen presentations ended with a setback, including this Friday in the Giuseppe Meazza stadium.

During the Salernitana match, the controversial sports host, Álvaro Morales, turned on his official networks to criticize Guillermo Ochoa for “being a danger to El Tri.”

'El Brujo' does not want 'Memo' Ochoa in the Mexican Soccer Team, but rather Luis Ángel Malagón. current goalkeeper of Club América, which is established as the main competition for goalkeepers with experience in European soccer.

Álvaro Morales posted several negative comments about Guillermo Ocho, ensuring that he would receive six goals today, since “blocking in nets is not the same as blocking on the field.”

«Ochoa's mistake. “Normal for a goalkeeper who has already scored more than a thousand goals,” was read in another of his publications.

Álvaro Morales closed the topic of Guillermo Ochoa by reiterating that “Ochoa is a danger for El Tri.”

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.