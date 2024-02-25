Mexico City.- America club last night he hit her Blue Cross Machine in it Young Classic of the Clausura 2024 of the Mexican League, which was celebrated in the giant Aztec stadium.

The celestial from teacher, Martin Anselmiretired with a slight defeat of one to zero, which would have ended in an ugly way if the refereeing body did not invalidate the goals of the Forward Julian Quiñones.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

He Colombian naturalized Mexican He scored four goals against Blue Cross in the first half, however three scores did not count because the Eagle attacker was offside.

At the end of the match, the controversial commentator, Alvaro Moralesof the chain ESPNstated that Cruz Azul could have lost by more than eight goals and with the defeat in the Aztec stadium shows that he is not yet “ready for the title”.

Cruz Azul before facing América

Twitter BLUE CROSS

“I have a message for Blue Crossby a miracle you didn't lose eight to zero and your second half was much better, by a miracle you didn't lose eight to zero and although you arrived like the leader “You are not ready for the title yet,” he said.

'Post' by 'Álvaro Morales in 'X'

Twitter Alvaro Morales

Blue Cross doesn't beat the Club America Eagles since the tournament Opening 2021. He has accumulated five contests without victory against the Azulcremas and in the last four games he had to accept defeat.

Despite its second setback in the campaign, the Machine remains in first position with nineteen points. His next commitment will be against the Striped Chivas from Guadalajara and the identical one would be played in the Aztec and not in the blue stadium.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.