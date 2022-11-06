Álvaro Morales advises Chivas and asks them to hire European footballers

As is well known, the host and commentator of ESPN, Alvaro Moraleshas made a character around the criticism and mockery of Club Deportivo Guadalajara and on this occasion he has expressed advice for the team of Amaury Vergara and it is to hire European soccer players to return to prominence in Mexican soccer.
The controversial journalist explained that if the Sacred Flock wants to achieve positive results quickly, they should return to their origins since they have been limited to playing with only Mexicans, thus, he mentioned that Chivas must play with European and Mexican soccer players so that they continue to retain their history and can get out of the negative streak of results that it has had for several years where the Liguilla is not classified directly.
In his eagerness to disturb the rojiblanco environment, Morales he sarcastically mentioned that the Sacred Flock should be allowed to play with elements from the Old Continent, since the Guadalajara team was founded by Europeans.
He also added that Guadalajara was founded by a Belgian, in addition to the fact that English and French soccer players played in the beginning, so it would be good to return to that path to get out of failure.
“Your history was founded by Europeans. Do not hire South Americans, Central Americans or Americans. Europeans and Mexicans, with that you preserve your tradition. Who can play in Chivas? Europeans and Mexicans and you will get out (of the losing streak)”
– Alvaro Morales.
He also said that playing with only Mexicans limits them a lot and the other teams will not sell to the best Mexicans they have in their ranks, so it will be difficult to be a competitive team.
“Playing with Mexicans does not bring you good results. They are not going to sell you to 11 quality Mexicans, listen to me (Amaury) keep your story,” the journalist commented.
