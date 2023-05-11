Álvaro Montero, the starting goalkeeper for Millonarios, is not part of the starting lineup for the match that his team is playing this Wednesday against Alianza Petrolera, on the third date of the 2023-I League.

Montero had been announced as a starter for this match, as the club had published on its social networks.

However, Montero suffered a discomfort in the lower back during the warm-up for the game and the Millonarios medical team decided not to count on him.

A few minutes after making the line-up public, Millonarios confirmed the withdrawal of their starting goalkeeper for this match.

Change in the Starting XI! 🔵⚽️ Due to a problem during the warm-up, Álvaro Montero will not be the starting goalkeeper for today’s game. Juan Moreno will take his place. GO MILLIONAIRE! 💙🔥 https://t.co/aOknXK2B7B – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) May 11, 2023

What happened to Álvaro Montero in the warm-up

According to the version released by the Win Sports channel, Montero had been suffering from this problem for a few days, and also, during this week, the goalkeeper received a blow that complicated the situation.

Juan Esteban Moreno is the starting goalkeeper for Millos in this match, which brings Millonarios up to date with the calendar.

Montero had only missed four games in this championship, all due to being called up to the Colombian National Team for the elderly, in January and March.

In fact, DT Alberto Gamero had even made him play in the alternate team and last week he was in two games in less than 24 hours, against América Mineiro and Envigado.

That day, Montero made a serious mistake that cost Millonarios a goal, who saved a tie with a goal from Fernando Uribe in stoppage time.

