Álvaro Montero went, in just eight days, from being questioned about the free-kick goal scored by Medellín to becoming a fundamental piece in putting Millonarios at the head of homer B, after defeating a very tough Boyacá Chicó 1-0.

The peasant had five key saves, including a penalty that stopped Romir Balanta at the end of the first half, the third that he saves since he arrived at Millonarios: last year he stopped charges from César Arias, from Pasto, and Luis Carlos Ruiz, then in Cortuluá and today teammate.

Montero acknowledged that this saved penalty is the product of teamwork with the blue coaching staff. Balanta had taken two penalties this semester and had not missed. “We must thank the Millionaires analysis work group, they are always giving us information, it helps a lot when making decisions,” Montero explained to Win Sports.

That save, by the way, was marked by some controversy. Some criticized the fact that Montero did not have both feet on the line. However, the VAR and the central referee, Jhon Hinestroza, did not detect anything irregular.

Montero talks about Millonarios’ style of play

Boyacá Chicó stood up to Millonarios and made him look less flashy than, for example, on Tuesday, when he was overwhelming Peñarol in the Copa Sudamericana, before the downpour that ruined the field and forced the game to stop. Millos also felt the effort.

“We don’t play alone. The rival is a good element, Boyacá Chicó plays quite well, they have very good players, a quite important game intensity. You can’t always play nice”added the blue goalkeeper.

Gamero highlighted the good atmosphere that Millonarios has, both internally and in the relationship with the fans, now that the team is the leader of its group and that a double confrontation against América is coming up, on Wednesday in Cali and on Saturday in El Campín.

Formation of Millionaires in the match against Boyacá Chicó. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

“When things are done well, it is reflected in the results. Here there has been a lot of patience in this regard, the atmosphere is beautiful, the fans, the teacher, we want to be playing a final again and for that we commit ourselves game by game, ”he said.

“It is what we have been working for since the beginning of the year. The team has been doing many good things and we hope to continue on that path of victory”, he concluded.

