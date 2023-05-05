Álvaro Montero commits an incredible blooper and Millonarios almost loses, video

Millonarios suffered this Thursday to save a draw against Envigado in a pending match on date 14 of the League, which ended 1-1 at El Campín.

(It may interest you: Millionaires got into a pothole: Fernando Uribe rescued him a miraculous point)

The blue team rescued a point in the epilogue, thanks to a goal from Fernando Uribe, when the game was almost over.

Previously, Envigado celebrated with a goal that had him close to victory. All thanks to a blunder by the goalkeeper Alvaro Montero.



Montero, who also played on Wednesday in the match against América Mineiro, gave away the visitor’s goal.

The goalkeeper tried to avoid a corner kick but upon rescuing the ball he left it served to Cuervo, who crossed and Díaz scored the partial 0-1.

Montero’s mistake

SPORTS

More sports news