Friday, May 5, 2023
Álvaro Montero commits an incredible blooper and Millonarios almost loses, video

May 5, 2023
Álvaro Montero commits an incredible blooper and Millonarios almost loses, video


Álvaro Montero and his mistake.

Taken from WIn’s video +

Álvaro Montero and his mistake.

The experienced goalkeeper missed and Envigado took advantage.

Millonarios suffered this Thursday to save a draw against Envigado in a pending match on date 14 of the League, which ended 1-1 at El Campín.

(It may interest you: Millionaires got into a pothole: Fernando Uribe rescued him a miraculous point)

The blue team rescued a point in the epilogue, thanks to a goal from Fernando Uribe, when the game was almost over.

Previously, Envigado celebrated with a goal that had him close to victory. All thanks to a blunder by the goalkeeper Alvaro Montero.

Montero, who also played on Wednesday in the match against América Mineiro, gave away the visitor’s goal.

The goalkeeper tried to avoid a corner kick but upon rescuing the ball he left it served to Cuervo, who crossed and Díaz scored the partial 0-1.

Montero’s mistake

SPORTS

