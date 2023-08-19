At the foot of the Plaza de los Héroes, in an emblematic place in Budapest, a man from Extremadura, a land of conquerors, has risen to the task of giving Spain the first gold medal in an Athletics World Cup since 2015. Alvaro Martíín Uriol, double champion of Europe in the 20-kilometre walk, has made the best claim for a specialty threatened by the interests of World Athletics and which sees its leading role in major athletic events in jeopardy. And it had to be Álvaro Martín, one of the most combative athletes in defense of his specialty, who has taken over from another great, Miguel Ángel López, to return Spain to the top of a World Cup podium. As of today, Martín Uriol, from Extremadura from Llerena, is the eighth gold medalist in national athletics, a list where four come from this specialty that brings so many joys to Spanish athletics, so his exit from the World Cups and Games would be a huge tragedy for this sport.

At 29 years old, Martín has shown in Budapest that he has reached the peak of his sports career. It was always known that he was a talent, that he was the future and present of the Spanish march, and he was in charge of confirming it with that continental title that he achieved in 2018 and that he ratified last year in Munich. However, he resisted that great result worldwide, which he had pursued so much. Always among the best, among the favourites, last year for example he was seventh in the Eugene World Cup. But in 2023 things could change. In May he warned with that Spanish record of 35 kilometers, the specialty that by the work of World Athletics has erased the 50 kilometers from the map. Martín arrived in Budapest prepared for everything.

But the weather has wanted to play with the nerves of the walkers and complicate things for them. A storm has forced the departure to be delayed for two hours, with the complications that a delay in preparation entails when they are ready to go out and compete. And when they did, they found a wet circuit, a kilometer long rope with a dangerous sharp turn for the walkers to keep their balance. From the first meter it has been the Japanese Ikeda who has commanded the competition, with a brutal rhythm that has forced the rest of the favorites to measure their strength to face a final at full speed, where they have run under one hour and 18 minutes. In fact, the man from Extremadura has won with 1.17.34.

As expected, the second half of the 20 kilometers has put the cards on the table. For example, the Japanese Yamanishi, double world champion, has sunk, while Martín has emerged from the group to, powerful, launch himself for Ikeda, surpass him and leave no room for doubt. Gold already had a name. That of a marcher from Badajoz in love with the march, defender of his specialty and a benchmark for his colleagues due to his statements and reflections. This is how the emotion of his teammate Amezcua is understood, who shed tears at the finish line when he valued success. Graduated in Political Science and a law student, Martín is one of those who says what he thinks and has become the standard bearer of Spanish athletics when it comes to presenting his concerns to the president of the Spanish Federation, Raúl Chapado. Many see him as a future president of the RFEA, but for now he is in charge of harvesting titles like the one this morning in Budapest’s Heroes’ Square.

«It is hard to believe it, I have remembered my fourth place in the Games, but it is a great moment. We are a team, it’s incredible, we’ve vindicated ourselves, it’s incredible that they could win, it’s the best possible way to open the World Cup for Spain.