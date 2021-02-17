Real Mallorca took advantage of the few minutes that Álvaro Giménez had in Cádiz to offer him a second stage on the island ten years after his debut in the First division with the Majorcan players. His task is to compete for a position and regain a capacity to achieve that in the 2018-2019 campaign led him to be the top scorer in Second, curiously wearing the shirt of Almería, Mallorca’s rival in Palma next Sunday and a direct rival in the fight for promotion.

Álvaro remembers that he was “nine or ten years ago now, and I remember as if it were yesterday, the truth is that I loved being here and as soon as the opportunity came, well, the truth is that in Cádiz I was not playing what I wanted”. In his career, Álvaro had already coincided with his current coach, Luis García Plaza: “I had him at Elche when I was 15 years old, but I don’t know him very much, now I have been able to verify that he is very close to the player and that makes you always very involved.”

Regarding his stay at Almería in the 2018-2019 season, the forward from Elche says he spent “an incredible year, the best of my career without a doubt, and for me, Sunday, it will be a very special match, I have a lot of affection for him. Almería, but you have to go for the three points and in the field my team is now Mallorca and I am ready to give everything for Mallorca “. In that season, Álvaro scored 20 goals in 39 games and was the top scorer in the Second Division.

Regarding the fight for direct promotion between three teams, Mallorca, Espanyol and Almería, the forward states that “I don’t remember seeing three teams so even and so even for promotion, but there is still a lot left and now you play against whoever you play, a lot can happen. things “, adding that in the remainder of the championship” we will click, Espanyol and Almería will score as well and in the end it will be decided who is more regular “.

The calendar has wanted Mallorca to receive consecutively, precisely, Espanyol and Almería: “We have had to play like this, but I always say that the second laps are very complicated because all the teams make it very difficult for you and everyone has a lot at stake.” Regarding his first minutes with the vermilion shirt, Álvaro affirms that he is “happy with the minutes I have had in the last two games, you have to go little by little and I’m sure I’m going to get better.”

For now, the starting striker is Abdón Prats who, after his good scoring streak, seems to have re-entered the drought, which could give Álvaro more minutes in a Majorca that after the defeat against Espanyol, cannot again stumble against a direct rival such as Almería.