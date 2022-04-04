In the beginning of the season of the UAE Emirates team, the Colombian cyclist Álvaro Hodeg has been the great absentee.

Although there was much speculation about his null appearance, this weekend it was the rider himself who confirmed the reasons for his absence. A serious traffic accident, suffered more than a hundred days ago, would be the main reason.

Álvaro Hodeg, one more victim of the accidents

Photo: Deceuninck Press – Quick Step

“Hello Capillos. Some time ago I wanted to tell you something and hadn’t found the time to do it. Last December I had a serious traffic accident that unfortunately damaged my plans and illusion of starting the season competing with my new team.. Today, after more than 3 months and more than 5 surgeries, I’m back. I am happy because today I walked again and I am getting closer to getting back on the bike and being back in Europe with my teammates. With a lot of faith. I am waiting for the last surgery on the wrist next Tuesday, which will be successful with the help of God, “the monteriano published this Saturday on his Instagram account.

“I just want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be alive and for giving me the strength to continue fighting for my dreams., to my little brother Felipe, my mom and dad for their company and love at this time. I also thank my entire team, the UAE Emirates, and Mauro for his unconditional support and trust, without them I wouldn’t be thinking about competing again and continuing to give my all”, he added.

(Be sure to read: Yastremska: the Ukrainian tennis player who escaped from the war and arrived in Bogotá).

Then, Hodeg confirmed that his treatment has been carried out in Medellín: “I want to infinitely thank the Pablo Tobón Uribe Hospital, especially doctors Juan Fernando Posada and Jaime Londoño, who have been my angels in all the surgeries and all the medical staff who have been involved in my process, along with my mental preparation. . Getting closer to doing what I am most passionate about again. Faith remains intact “.

Finally, the rider, taking into account that it has not been an easy time, chose to send a message of optimism that has been warmly received by all his followers: “Capillos, I know that this is nothing for the tough and thousands of problems that we go through many day by day, so I just want to motivate you with a lot of faith and hope: Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something or dissuade you from fulfilling your dreams. People only look at the natural, but we serve a supernatural God and no one can change his purpose in our lives. It’s just a matter of believing and believing. Thank you very much for your wishes and soon we will be back, little chaps.”

SPORTS