Álvaro Hodeg returns to competitions after the serious accident he suffered

Colombian cyclist Alvaro Hodeg (UAE Emirates), who suffered a serious accident after being hit by a car in December 2021, He will return to competition this Tuesday for the Giro de Sicilia.

Hodeg returns to the roads

Álvaro Hodeg, Colombian cyclist. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / THE TIME

After suffering the accident while training, Hodeg, stage winner in the Volta a Catalunya and Tour of Poland, spent the 2022 season blank, and after undergoing multiple operations, Now is the time to compete again.

Hodeg (Montería, 26 years old), put on the last number on October 3, 2021 in the Tour of Münster, where he finished in eighth place.

The former Deceuninck Quick Step rider will debut the UAE jersey in competition, since in 2022 he could not wear the jersey of the team that signed him

EFE