The Colombian soccer player Teofilo Gutierrez ignited the controversy by giving statements in which he expressed his reasons for not being with the Colombia National Team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Teo, in statements to DSports, spoke of problems during the DT era José Néstor PékermanArgentine coach who led Colombia to two World Cups in a row.

“I think I didn't go more than anything because of problems that I didn't like within the National Team, and some already know,” Teo said.

“Later it became a party, anyone went to the National Team… When they told me 'if I went to the World Cup in Russia, you have to do this'. I don't like things being imposed on me because I have respect for the group.” “, for my teammates and the country. I'm not going to go because I have to give something,” Teo added.

Teo did not delve into the topic, did not give more details and did not specify what specific problems were involved.

González Alzate's reaction

However, his statements have already generated the first reactions. Alvaro González Alzatevice president of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), told EL TIEMPO regarding Teo's words and the alleged problems in the Pékerman era:

“Absolutely nothing. In that interview he says many things but does not denounce anything concrete. It is completely delusional and diffuse. Let us also remember that Pekermam did not leave the National Team due to lack of positive sporting results. Nor did any player make comments or complaints like that about Pekerman's sporting and technical management. His contract expired and by mutual agreement with the Federation he decided not to renew it and that's it. Nothing different happened,” González said.

Álvaro González Alzate. Photo:TIME Share

However, the leader did point to an old controversy in the National Team, the presence of Pascual Lezcanothe controversial representative of the Argentine coach.

“On the other hand, the difficulties that Pekerman had with the Federation were never sporting but rather administrative, motivated by his administrative representative, Mr. Lezcano. The same one that every Colombian sports leader knew about for his 'feats'”said Alzate.

The Lezcano case

When I arrive José Pékerman to Colombia, in January 2012, the president of the Federation was Luis Bedoya, who was the only interlocutor of the DT on the executive committee. Bedoya resigned from the position in November 2015 and, shortly after, he surrendered to the United States authorities, punctuated by the 'Fifagate' scandal, in which it was discovered that several South American soccer directors received bribes to favor various companies to give them the television rights to Conmebol competitions.

Pascual Lezcano (left) was with Pékerman during his time in Colombia. Photo:Néstor Gómez / EL TIEMPO Share

Ramon Jesurun He finished the stage that corresponded to Bedoya and then, in August 2018, he took office for a new period, although before that he encountered a barrier: the Lezcano case.

Pascuel Lezcano has been Pékerman's right-hand man, as well as his representative. However, during the coach's stay in Colombia the agent was in permanent controversy due to the interference that he had in the team.

Lezcano was the trigger for Pékerman to end his relationship with the Colombian Football Federation.

“The truth is that Jesurún and González Alzate removed Pékerman, and they removed him for Pascual Lezcano,” a manager told EL TIEMPO in 2022.

Regarding him, journalists and other businessmen and players' agents gave versions of using the team as a platform to launch players to value them, open space for them in the international market and profit from their transfers. Something that could never be verified.

Colombia's coach Jose Pekerman (3rdL) speaks during a training session on June 18, 2018 at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. Photo:Jack Guez / AFP Share

Jesurún and González could not stand that Pascual was the one who imposed the logistics guidelines

“That was decided since that new executive committee was elected, basically, due to the influence of Lezcano. “Jesurún and González could not stand that Pascual was the one who imposed the guidelines for logistics, concentration, travel, hotels and access to the dressing room and the approach to the players,” explained a leader who spoke at that time with EL TIEMPO.

“Lezcano made that group very closed and that caused great annoyance to the managers, especially Jesurún and González, who, whatever the case, were the bosses. They did not understand how a subordinate decided on logistics, concentrations, trips and gave them orders. That kept them very upset,” agreed another manager.

Colombia's national football team head coach Jose Pekerman (C) is awarded by President Juan Manuel Santos with the Order of Bocaya decoration during a ceremony ahead of the FIFA World Cup, in Bogota, on May. Photo:Guillermo Legaria / AFP Share

In July 2018, the managers sent Pékerman and his group the legal requirement letter to announce the end of their contract. However, afterwards there were a couple of talks between the coach, Lezcano and the managers. In them, Pékerman and Lezcano sought a rapprochement, which ultimately failed.

This is how the Pékerman era ended in the Colombian National Team. He left with the achievements of having qualified for the 2014 Brazil and 2018 World Cups in Russia. Pékerman was years later appointed as coach of Venezuela, where Lezcano was also in permanent controversy.

SPORTS

More sports news