The businessman Álvaro García de la Borbolla (Seville, 1977) is one of the protagonists of the reorganization of the shareholder map of the Real Betis after the capital increase. His emergence as the owner of the sixth most important package of the green and white entity represents the greatest growth apart from that experienced by Ángel Haro and José Miguel López Catalánwhich went from 11 to 19.5 percent each. García de la Borbolla appears in the Betis share ranking after the two of them, Joaquín Caro Ledesma (8.5), the Galera family (3.5) and Joaquín (3.3) in a movement that represents a strong commitment to the present and the future of the club and that makes him an actor to take into account at Betis.

García de la Borbolla has gone from controlling around 0.4 percent to taking over 2.5, which reaches 3.1 if he has the closest shares of his family. He is the grandson of Eladio García de la Borbollapresident of Betis FC between 1909 and 1912, and son of Francisco García de la Borbollawho was on the boards of José Núñez Naranjo and Juan Mauduit and who was vice president with Gerardo Martínez Retamero and even accidental president for more than a month between January and February 1987 due to the electoral process.

Preference Tier Member Benito Villamarín since he was born and with a number of less than 500, Álvaro García de la Borbolla has a degree in Economics and Business from the University of Seville and has always had a low and discreet profile in his public appearances related to Betis, in which quarry he played as a child. Yes, his brother has had more impact Julián García de la Borbollawho was very active in the opposition to Lopera and who came to preside over the Heliópolis Foundation. Álvaro is the youngest of four brothers and his intention in entering with force into the Betis shareholding is follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather and help the club in this phase in which it has had negative net worth and respect family values, which include love for Betis. Of course, it does not intend to join the board of directors for now and will only participate in strategic decisions if the board of directors requires it as a reference shareholder, given that it wants to maintain its independence and is not linked to any shareholder group.

García de la Borbolla, according to his professional profile published on different platforms, was one of the founders of Genera, where he coincided with José Miguel López Catalánand held a relevant position in Prodiel, a Angel Haro. He later began his adventure with Green Tie Capital, which in 2022 signed a powerful agreement with Shell for the sale of ten photovoltaic solar energy projects.