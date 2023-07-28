The Spanish medicine of Club América, Alvaro Fidalgohas gone through an ordeal in recent months and feels indebted to the azulcrema fans and the institution, after the painful expulsion he received in the Clausura 2023 semifinals against Chivas, which could have been largely one of the reasons for the elimination of the cream-blue team at the hands of their staunch rival.
At a press conference, fidalgo He pointed out that everything he experienced since that game at the Azteca Stadium has represented a 180 degree turn in his career, since this has changed him and they have the obligation to compete and fight for the four titles that they dispute in the soccer year: League Cup, Concacaf Champions League and the two Liga MX tournaments.
“It’s been two months since the semifinal at Azteca and the first weeks were difficult to assimilate, because when you prepare every day, week and you’re physically and mentally prepared and at the most important moment. When you can’t fail, I had that I made a mistake and I was late for the play, it was red and the team went back. It has been difficult to assimilate and believe and many things were also said that, if I was depressed, that I was not well, it was not like that. I went home and was with the family and thinking, analyzing what happened and I feel that mentally I am another Álvaro since that happened”
– Alvaro Fidago.
He also pointed out that “seeing these things in football makes you grow and realize many things, because when everything goes well you don’t realize it and now I am indebted to the club and fans. The club gave me everything and the commitment is the same ”, he expressed before the match of League Cup which they won with authority 0-4 against St.Louis City.
The azulcrema team gave a lecture in its presentation at League Cup before him St.Louis City and fidalgo He assured that he has to give his best “to be better at what I do and surely great things are coming, because I have been telling the club that I wanted the cup, but we are going to prove it and tomorrow we have the first test, because in the end what it says before it is part of the tournament and it is important, because we will grow as a team and prepare for what is to come. We are going for it and time will tell what America is for, ”he sentenced.
