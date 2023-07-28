🎙️🔥 I AM NOT IN DEPRESSION

Alvaro Fidalgo

“I am indebted to the team and the fans. They have given me everything since I arrived. I always said that I wanted the cup, now I won’t say it, we have to show it on the pitch.

“Mentally I am another Álvaro since what happened.” pic.twitter.com/jqtCtSWCJw

—PressPort (@PressPortmx) July 27, 2023