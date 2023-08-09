Club América was eliminated in the round of 16 of the League Cup 2023 before him Nashville SC in the penalty shootout, after drawing in the 90 regulatory minutes by a score of 2-2.
After his fall, Americanista fans have begun to express their discomfort on social networks where, due to a play prior to the equalizing goal of the Nashville SCthe Spanish midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo takes the ball away Julian Quinonessomething that caused the discomfort of the cream-blue bias and the pointing of it towards the Iberian footballer.
At the end of the game at the Geodis Park Stadium and with the demands of the fans, fidalgo He shared a publication on his social networks where, to the delight of the Azulcremas followers, he “accepted” the blame, although he clarified that he does not understand the reason why he is singled out by the American fans.
“I’m really not understanding anything. If you want a culprit, go ahead, but I don’t understand it,” he shared.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
This is not the first time that fidalgo He is pointed out by the Azulcremas fans, he was previously blamed for the elimination of the Águilas in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023, when Guadalajara came back from behind and advanced to the final.
In this way, the Eagles say goodbye to their participation in the 2023 edition of the League Cup and they are waiting for the return of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX, where they will face Atlas in the activity of day 4.
#Álvaro #Fidalgos #statements #Américas #elimination #Nashville
Leave a Reply