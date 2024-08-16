The future of Alvaro Fidalgo could be increasingly far from the Club Americasince everything seems to indicate that The Little Wizard He finally received an offer he couldn’t refuse from Europe and it’s just a matter of details before he leaves the blue-cream team.
The information is very volatile and comes from various points; however, the clearest thing is that on the desks of Coapa There is already a formal proposal from the Old Continent; same as It interested the board and Fidalgo, so communications were established.
From Record Diary They point out that this offer comes from Russian football; however, while the match was being played Leagues Cup Interest cooled after sending a counteroffer with conditions to be met, but this does not rule out the possible departure of Fidalgo.
In case that Alvaro Fidalgo leave Coapa this summer, the America He has already fully defined his possible replacements, since the planning of the squad was done considering a possible sale of the Spanish midfielder.
Spending nearly 10 million dollars for a substitute is neither coherent nor possible. Erick Sanchez arrived as the ideal substitute for Alvaro Fidalgo and he is the chosen one to take his position as an interior; in the meantime, he tries to earn a place in the most competitive midfield of the league.
Richard Sanchez has not left the America due to the possible sale of Fidalgo, since he will look for a place as a starter, after not being able to overcome the Spaniard or Jonathan dos Santos in the last year, so this could be his season of consecration.
Finally, and with a more defensive cut, Alan Cervantes He was signed to complement a complete midfield and to give rotation to the previous names: Fidalgo, Richard, Jonathan and Erick; so he moves up the ladder for a place in the starting eleven,
He America It is complete and more than covered for the sale of Fidalgo, so it is now in André Jardine the way to make the team function without one of the most important pillars in recent years.
