With the topic of the Colombian and soon Mexican by naturalization Julian Quinones and his desire to represent the Mexican team, once again questions have arisen from the media for asking other soccer players of foreign origin if they consider being able to represent the colors of the Mexican team.
In the case of the Spanish midfielder, Alvaro Fidalgo, He once again entered the conversation, after months ago he was nominated for the good level he was going through, and currently he maintains his same speech of not representing any country other than Spain, his nation of origin and the only one he feels with. identified.
His arguments and reasons are very valid and he has made it clear that the same feeling of representing his country of origin does not compare, in short he does not feel that dedication and passion for another country other than Spain, it is something that simply ” “it wouldn’t work for him”, therefore he does not intend to obtain his naturalization with the purpose of playing at the national team level with Mexico.
“Playing with your country’s national team is the greatest thing there is for an athlete, few things could be greater; when I went to the Spanish U-15, it was an impressive feeling”
– Alvaro Fidalgo.
Although it is true that he was aware of how unlikely it is that he will currently be called up with Spain to join the Red Fury, the azulcrema footballer does not plan to give up on one day getting the opportunity to play for his country.
“I don’t know what will happen in two years, my goal is to grow and today it is not something I have contemplated (becoming a Mexican citizen),” he said.
