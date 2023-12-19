Club América was finally able to be champion after five years of drought and they achieved it thanks to having a large squad, full of high quality players and one of them is a unique and irreplaceable element for the Águilas de André Jardineit is the Spanish engine, the 'Maguito' Alvaro Fidalgo And even though he has had his ups and downs, he is a footballer like few others given his characteristics.
His growth in Mexican soccer has been exponential, his arrival at the Águilas was thanks to Santiago Solari who knew him when he directed the Real Madrid Castilla and he did not doubt his abilities to be part of a team like azulcrema.
The player is involved in a lot in the midfield from the creation of the game to a player who gives passes to the offensive, for this reason he has become an important player of the team who cannot be missing from the team's eleven. André Jardine.
Thanks to the data provided by the portal Monumental Eagles of Bolavipit can be known that the Iberian, Alvaro Fidalgo He had a great Apertura 2023 Liguilla, he played six games, in which he completed a total of 411 passes, averaging the ball delivery correctly 68.5 times per game.
On the other hand, his creative ability stands out as he also made fifteen scoring opportunities for his teammates, which resulted in three assists.
In the Liguilla, he was the second América midfielder who recovered the most balls, only behind his holding partner, Jonathan dos Santosso not only is he a player with the ability to distribute and create plays for the rest of his teammates, but he also has no problems performing defensive tasks for the benefit of the team.
