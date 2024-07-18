Right now, America is facing Tigers in it University Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXand until now it remains in favor of the royals, thanks to the solitary goal of Marcelo Flores at minute 87, after a free kick from Sebastian Cordovaalthough both teams have had dangerous approaches.
The clearest option came from the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgowho incredibly missed, perhaps, one of the easiest goals of his life, which also cost the azulcremas dearly, who suffered a new fall. It was in the 15th minute when the Dutchman Javairo Dilrosun He overflowed down the right side, avoiding the Colombian’s mark Luis Quiñones and Jesus Angulo to then send a cross past the second post, where it appeared The Little Wizard Unmarked and with the goal completely open, he nevertheless finished with his chest to send the ball over the feline goal.
Aware of his huge mistake, the Spaniard remained lying face down on the ground, but obviously social media did not forgive him even though he is one of the most consistent players and one of the favorites of the blue-cream team, so there were many memes.
