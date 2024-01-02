Santiago Solari's era within América is not remembered in the most pleasant way by the fans. It is true that his team played great football, but at the end of the road the Argentine was not able to deliver titles, even leaving the nest through the back door. There is no doubt that the best thing that Santiago has left within the team of the country's capital is the signing of Álvaro Fidalgo.
Santiago was in charge of bringing Fidalgo to the ranks of Coapa. Although his signing was harshly questioned because the Iberian played in the second division of Spain, the Argentine coach fully knew his potential since it was he who trained him in the Real Madrid youth teams and at the end of the road, Álvaro has not only become one of the best playmakers in the club's history, but also aims to be a profitable business for Coapa's coffers.
The Águilas paid only one million euros for the purchase of Álvaro, now that the player's name is on the market and he has enormous options to leave either this winter or in the summer, the club that acquires his services must pay his clause sale of 8 million euros, figures stipulated in his renewal to be transferred and that would leave América free profits of 7 million euros for a footballer who has also performed well above expectations.
