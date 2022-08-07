América has surprised this tournament for the worse, with the arrival of its signings, the team came to boast the most valuable squad in Liga MX and everything indicated that it would be one of the great entertainers of the semester, however, everything has happened the opposite, because those from Coapa are, together with Chivas, the disappointments of the course so far.
For this reason, the media in Mexico affirm that the hours of Fernando Ortiz on the bench of América are about to end, if the coach does not win this Sunday against Juárez, his dismissal would be almost imminent. Despite this, his players have shown a lot of loyalty and support for ‘Tano’, there are even those who exempt him from blame for the team’s poor performance, as is the case of the Spanish midfielder and perhaps the best player on the squad, Álvaro Fidalgo .
“Obviously, Tano is not responsible for anything, we are also the ones who play and we are all in the same boat. When one wins, we all win. It was a month with many games, I think we have to be together, I see Tano calm with desire to win tomorrow and with that I stay.”
– Alvaro Fidalgo
