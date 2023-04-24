The Azteca Stadium field witnessed the most anticipated match of matchday 16 between América and Pumas. In a game in which there was everything, and where the emotions did not stop, the score was tied 1-1.
One of the most outstanding players of the match and who was compliant in each of the actions was Alvaro Fidalgo. The Spaniard was upset by the tie, because they deserved more, detailing that the Pumas were happy with the point.
“America can never be happy with a draw in a Clásico and we all know that. They will be happy, we obviously will not; It was not the best game of the team or not like the ones we had been giving, it was a difficult game “he commented in the mixed zone at the end of the game.
The university team knew how to stand up and took good care of the lines to stop the attacks by the cream-blue forwards. At times they even put the team led by Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz in trouble, throwing them back and having difficulties to get out.
With this tie, América reached 31 points and temporarily tied second place in the competition. The last game will be vital, since in case of losing to Juárez, and if Toluca and Chivas add up, they could finish as fourth overall.
Likewise, in this game the Americanistas’ goal was the work of the national team Henry Martin, who with this goal reached 14 scores, and will seek to increase his streak against the Braves to stay with the scoring lead.
