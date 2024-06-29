He America club It is one of the few teams in Liga MX where the demands never cease. André Jardine took over the team shortly before the start of the then 2023 Apertura tournament, and became champion, beating Tigres in the final.
Then, in May 2024, they defeated Máquina Cementera de la Cruz Azul and became the fourth team in Mexico to have achieved a bichampionship (in the era of short tournaments). Pumas, León and Atlas de Guadalajara are the other teams that have achieved this.
One might think that this is enough for André Jardine, who already has plenty of balance for the next tournaments… but no. The goal is clear: go for the three-time championship. Complicated mission, taking into consideration the loss of Julián Quiñones, who flew from the nest to play in the Arabian League, as ‘Chucho’ Benítez once did, may he rest in peace.
It is said that América would seek to replace him with the still player of Club de Fútbol Monterrey, the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre, but nothing is confirmed yet. It should be noted that a few days ago the Uruguayan attacker had a foot and a half with Santos Laguna.
To the loss of Julián Quiñones, Alejandro Zendejas could also be added. And what makes this movement special is the possible place of Alejandro’s destiny, since the interested squad would be neither more nor less than the Celestial Machine of the Blue Cross.
The interest is there. However, the azulcrema board asks for more than the cement producers would be willing to pay, so it seems difficult for Zendejas to join the ranks of those led by Martín Anselmi.
Finally, who could also leave the nest, days before the Apertura 2024 tournament begins, is the Spanish Álvaro Fidalgo, for whom, various sources assure, there would already be a couple of offers on the table and the azulcrema board would be considering them .
